CIA whistleblower releases audio tape exposing Obama conspiracy with Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The voice you hear discussing Hillary Clinton's fingerprints is Allan Howard Parrot, the voice admitting Bin Laden protected by US government is Attorney Brian Ettinger.
Includes 'audio tapes 01 and 02'
Full Transcript Link: https://media.8kun.top/file_store/80d18ce2e9df325314a767f2dcded208df8b97d8b1769fbf2e57e6152b0f26da.pdf