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Professor David Clements: AZ Audit Update Part 4 | Flyover Conservatives
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232 views • October 06, 2021
Professor Clements received his Juris Doctorate from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2010. He currently teaches Legal Environment of Business and Consumer (and Employment) Law. His teaching style draws heavily from his experience as a seasoned trial attorney, where he tried over 120 cases to a jury and dozens more to a judge. His experience ranges from municipal defense in civil litigation, to prosecution of 1st-degree murder and other high-profile felony cases. Professor Clements joined NMSU full-time after serving as a visiting professor. Professor’s Telegram ► https://t.me/theprofessorsrecord The America Project ► https://americaproject.com/ Full Audit Video ► https://rumble.com/vmxole-arizona-audit-report-presentation-of-the-2020-election-the-npc-show.html Summary Of Audit ► https://uncoverdc.com/2021/09/24/maricopa-county-audit-report-over-57k-votes-in-question/ FIRST 3 PARTS OF THIS SERIES Part 1 with Jovan Pulitzer ► https://rumble.com/vn3m3z-jovan-pulitzer-az-audit-update-part-1-flyover-conservatives.html Part 2 with Seth Keshel ► https://rumble.com/vn4nnp-captain-seth-keshel-az-audit-update-part-2-flyover-conservatives.html Part 3 with Colonel Phil Waldron ► https://rumble.com/vn640n-colonel-phil-waldron-az-audit-update-part-3-flyover-conservatives.html ------------------------------------------- ► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter ► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to (816) 579-1144 to learn more ► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble ► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate ► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://kirkelliottphd.com/flyover ► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com 🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products ► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover ► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store 🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover NEXT LEVEL STUFF ------------------------------------------- 🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/ (Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off) 📱 Text us - (816) 579-1144 🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video! 🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends ------------------------------------------- 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited 💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives 🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives 📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/ 🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com ► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives ------------------------------------------- Bonus points if you're still reading this! Comment: Readers are Leaders! Click here to learn more about Flyover: https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/ Be Blessed! - The Flyover Team Business or Media, please contact us at: [email protected] ------------ Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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