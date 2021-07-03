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Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, No cases have ever been documented of asymptomatic spread of Covid_19, to be told otherwise is criminal.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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30 views • July 03, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd2o2t-sucharit-bhakdi-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
This section of the sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi talks about the current situation we find ourselves in being LIED TO by our governments about VARIANTS. Inhuman treatment of people when they are being made to wear masks for no reason. It is all fake.
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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dr sucharit bhakdi
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