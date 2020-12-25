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Oklahoma City Bombing Part 2 of 2
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14 views • December 25, 2020
Gen Ben Partin lecture on the Oklahoma City bombing that was blamed on Timothy McVeigh. Not what you think. Long before 9/11. His insight at that time is directly relevant to occurrences with 9/11.
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