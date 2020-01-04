How to stop school shootings without destroying anyone's rights

UPDATE!!! I just thought of something. If we gave all the kids in

schools paint ball markers with salt balls (which would be paint ball

shells full of salt and silicon dioxide), then these shootings could

likely be very effectively neutralized without using actual fire arms.

And there would be an advantage that the negative effects of friendly

fire would be very limited. The salt in the balls would cause the

shooter's weapon to jam, on top of hurting like crap upon impact and

along with severely effecting the shooter’s eyes and air passages,

especially with hordes of people firing them at the shooter. All

without destroying anyone’s freedom. This should be very effective.

Please write your representatives and push this idea. Please write

what you think in the comments section.