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🎵One Love (Feeds the Fire)
wolfburg
wolfburg
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It's been a mystery But still they try to see Why something good can hurt so bad Caught on a one-way street The taste of bittersweet Love will survive somehow, somewhere One love, feeds the fire One heart, burns desire I wonder who's sorry now? Two hearts, born to run Who'll be the lonely one? I wonder who's sorry now? So many stormy nights So many wrong or rights Neither could change their headstrong ways And in a lover's rage They turn another page The fighting is worth the love they save One love, feeds the fire One heart, burns desire I wonder who's crying now? Two hearts, born to run Who'll be the lonely one? I wonder who's crying now? Only so many tears you can cry 'Til the heartache is over And now you can say your love Will never die Whoa ooh ooh, ooh ooh One love, feeds the fire One heart, burns desire I wonder who's sorry now? Two hearts, born to run Who'll be the lonely one? I wonder who's sorry now?

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collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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