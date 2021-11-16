Still Think the JAB is SAFE????

Photos from reports from all over in every country and a message of Hope!Please donate to help us keep getting the truth outSteve's salvation prayer“Dear Lord Jesus, come into my heart. Forgive me of my sin. Wash me and cleanse me. Set me free. Jesus, thank You that You died for me. I believe that You are risen from the dead and that You’re coming back again for me. Fill me with the Holy Spirit. Give me a passion for the lost, a hunger for the things of God and a holy boldness to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. I’m saved; I’m born again, I’m forgiven and I’m on my way to Heaven because I have Jesus/Yeshua in my heart.”P.S. If you prayed this prayer, please let me know so I can rejoice with you. Send me an email atMany thanks to all my brothers and sisters out there who are fighting the good fight against this Medical TYRANNY TAKEOVER of humanity and all those who perished from the vaccines for trusting the government.God bless all of you and stay vigilant. The Lord is but a breath away. Amen