Rep. Comer: Possible ties between Biden’s classified docs & Hunter Biden’s businesses

Just The News | Rep. Comer debates possible ties between Biden’s classified documents and Hunter Biden’s businesses
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) says his investigation is looking into possible connections between President Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents and Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling. “We need to know if part of these payments were received in exchange for classified information,” says Rep. Comer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.