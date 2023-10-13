Create New Account
Rep. Comer: Possible ties between Biden’s classified docs & Hunter Biden’s businesses
Published 21 hours ago

Just The News | Rep. Comer debates possible ties between Biden’s classified documents and Hunter Biden’s businesses


House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) says his investigation is looking into possible connections between President Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents and Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling. “We need to know if part of these payments were received in exchange for classified information,” says Rep. Comer.




pay for playjames comerbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

