Trump Flips on Abortion... Will You Still Follow Him?
Published 18 hours ago

Donald Trump has unashamedly reversed his position on abortion. His supporters cannot seriously deny that Trump used them and their obsession with outlawing abortion, as a tool to win their votes, can they? Listen here to how Trump talked about abortion prior to now, and how the false prophets of right-wing American evangelicalism stood by their "president" until the bitter end of the 2020 elections. Will their tune change, now that Trump has

