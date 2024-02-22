UK Column News - 21st February 2024
Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley and Charles Malet, David Bell and James Roguski with today's UK Column News.
00:24 Sneer Karma: Sir Keir Starmer Now Calls For Ceasefire To Appease SNP And Labour Backbenchers
11:24 Lies, Damned Lies, And The Office For National Statistics
24:30 Charles Malet Visits An African Manufacturer Of Syringes: Revital
34:40 James Roguski With A Pandemic Treaty Update
42:33 Updates And Announcements
43:40 UN Report On Abuse And Torture Of Palestinian Women Detainees
50:00 African Agenda 2063 Education Sponsored By Bill Gates
58:27 Julian Assange: UK-US Extradition Treaty (2007) Prohibits Extradition For A Political Offence
Sources links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-21st-february-2024
