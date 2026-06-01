AI BUBBLE ALERT: Deep Analysis of Why the Nvidia-Centric Data Center Buildout Looks Poised to CRASH

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- AI Investment Bubble and Nvidia's Overvaluation (0:00)
- Token Maxing and AI Productivity (7:40)
- Nvidia's Unreliable Hardware and Warranty Issues (14:58)
- Michael Burry's Analysis and Nvidia's Financial Structure (21:34)
- Physical Constraints and the Data Center Build-Out Bubble (29:10)
- Government's Role in Propping Up AI Stocks (36:04)
- Ethical and Social Implications of AI Development (43:33)
- Conclusion and Personal Reflections (51:05)
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