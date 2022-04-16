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Biden’s DOJ Announces Criminal Investigation of Musk HOURS After He Declares War on Censorship – FULL SHOW 4/15/22
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758 views • April 16, 2022
Mike Adams joins today’s broadcast to discuss the global economic collapse as well as BREAKING developments of Covid vaccine damages! Also, journalist and humanitarian Jason Jones returns from war-torn Ukraine to break down the true horrors of war the MSM does NOT want you to hear!
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