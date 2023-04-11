Create New Account
Romans Walk, part 10: God plans each detail of your life before you are born
Paul ephasizes that Jacob and Esau lived God's plan and were powerless to do anything else. He does this by saying that their destinies were set before they were born, before they did anything good or bad, in order to prove that every detail of every life is determined by God.

