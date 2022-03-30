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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: What does it mean for President Zelenskyy to say that Roman Abramovich is a good person? The CCP’s contempt of business has turned the “generous businessmen” in the traditional Chinese culture into ” profiteers”. That is why there are CCP businessmen who are arrogant, advocate the supremacy of power and money, and have no taste at all