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Episode 58 - Murdered by my Doctor
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41 views • February 21, 2022
Join Jeff and very special guest Scott Schara to discuss the death of his 19 year old daughter. Form your own opinion as to who is responsible and why it happened the way it did. This is a tragic but very important episode.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com/
Grace Schara website: http://www.ouramazinggrace.net/default
Story links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/court-orders-trump-to-sit-for-deposition-in-new-york-investigation-trump-responds_4286826.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_campaign=mb-2022-02-20&utm_medium=email&est=c3Q0Fu%2F1diBiuKvxW%2FPhEC8ORBjD%2F%2FrTlG3zFBIa5NQfVBEfu4rAh7VybGNvzfnngELQB2Z7tO9DkODXxg%3D%3D
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2022/02/651201/?utm_source=myc
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2022/02/651203/?utm_source=myc
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com/
Grace Schara website: http://www.ouramazinggrace.net/default
Story links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/court-orders-trump-to-sit-for-deposition-in-new-york-investigation-trump-responds_4286826.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_campaign=mb-2022-02-20&utm_medium=email&est=c3Q0Fu%2F1diBiuKvxW%2FPhEC8ORBjD%2F%2FrTlG3zFBIa5NQfVBEfu4rAh7VybGNvzfnngELQB2Z7tO9DkODXxg%3D%3D
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2022/02/651201/?utm_source=myc
https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2022/02/651203/?utm_source=myc
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