REFUSE TO COMPLY: How the Stamp Act Was Nullified

Refuse to comply. That’s exactly what the people did to bring down the Stamp Act once it went into effect on November 1, 1765. We’ve all heard about the fiery protests and the bold resistance, but there was so much more to the story. On this episode, learn their hidden strategies of defiance - the methods they used that government-run schools never talk about. These are the same strategies the founders told us to use to nullify unconstitutional acts today.
Path to Liberty: November 1, 2024