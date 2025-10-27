THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 41: The Kings of Israel

King Ahab wanted to retake the Levitical city of Ramoth-gilead and King Jehoshaphat desired a second opinion after watching the clown show that was Ahab’s prophets. Micaiah prophesied that Ahab would be killed the next day, and while the king outwardly scoffed at the prophet’s words, he disguised himself for the battle. An archer mortally wounded Ahab and he died just as Micaiah had predicted.

Ahaziah ascended to the throne and one day he was careless in the bathroom and fell down the shaft into the sewer pit. The infected scrapes and cuts from the fall caused him to become gravely ill. The evil king sought an answer from Lucifer and God activated Elijah with the message that Ahaziah was going to die.

Ahaziah sent a detachment of fifty soldiers to arrest the Lord’s prophet. Elijah was in no mood to argue and called down fire from heaven. A second detachment was also summarily incinerated as Ahaziah failed to recognize that God was opposing him.

RLJ-1830 -- OCTOBER 17, 2021

