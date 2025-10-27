BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 41: The Kings of Israel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 19 hours ago

King Ahab wanted to retake the Levitical city of Ramoth-gilead and King Jehoshaphat desired a second opinion after watching the clown show that was Ahab’s prophets. Micaiah prophesied that Ahab would be killed the next day, and while the king outwardly scoffed at the prophet’s words, he disguised himself for the battle. An archer mortally wounded Ahab and he died just as Micaiah had predicted.

Ahaziah ascended to the throne and one day he was careless in the bathroom and fell down the shaft into the sewer pit. The infected scrapes and cuts from the fall caused him to become gravely ill. The evil king sought an answer from Lucifer and God activated Elijah with the message that Ahaziah was going to die.

Ahaziah sent a detachment of fifty soldiers to arrest the Lord’s prophet. Elijah was in no mood to argue and called down fire from heaven. A second detachment was also summarily incinerated as Ahaziah failed to recognize that God was opposing him.

Ssermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1830.pdf

RLJ-1830 -- OCTOBER 17, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godluciferelijahincineratedprophesiedfire from heavenahaziahmicaiahking ahabramoth-gileadking jehoshaphatevil kinglords prophet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy