MOON LANDING veteran is 100% convinced of THIS about UFOs and aliens

Glenn Beck
August 21, 2023
Do aliens exist? Glenn asks one of the few men who has walked on another world, Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke, what he believes. Duke, who became a strong Christian after visiting the moon, explains why he wholeheartedly believes that UFOs exist, but that they're better described as "demonic" than "extraterrestrial." Plus, he shares his testimony and why faith in Jesus is the only thing that could top walking on the moon.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQvxXuulfYY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.