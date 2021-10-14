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MAAP REAL (LOOK AHEAD AMERICA). J6 RALLY SEPT 25TH 2021.
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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LOOK AHEAD AMERICA. J6 RALLY SEPT 25TH 2021.
Julie Fisher wrote: Thank you to those who spoke at our #JusticeForJ6 peaceful protest yesterday!
🇺🇸 Couy Griffin , Cowboys for Trump
🇺🇸 Jeff Zink Jeff Zink For Congress
🇺🇸 Micajah Jackson
🇺🇸 Walt Blackman Walt Blackman
🇺🇸 PastorJerone Davison
🇺🇸 Anthony Kern
Also, a special thank you to
Kris Davison-Thomas
Martha Chansley
George Nemeh Maap Broadcasting
Ronald E. Ludders
Ray Michaels Bashkingy
John Restuccia & Team Look Ahead America / Look Ahead Arizona
Pastor Michael Ledner
Eric, Corporate Presentation Network
To find out how you can help get justice for the political prisoners from January 6th, www.LookAheadAmerica.org.
https://amgreatness.com/.../times-reveals-fbi-role-in.../
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP REAL TALK SHOW.

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
MAAPREAL
MAAPMEDIA
MAAPBROADCASTING
Keywords
arizonawashingtonjusticejanuarycapitol
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