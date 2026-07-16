Retired Marine and Florida congressional candidate William Upham calls for President Trump to be killed, accusing him of being the Antichrist.



“Trump is your enemy, and he must be killed."



"This is a war between God and the Antichrist."



"There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is the Antichrist."

This dude was doing OK until he started defending the POPE.

Source @Shadow Of Ezra

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