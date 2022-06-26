Midnight Ride Book of Enoch 61- Measuring the True Temple of the Real Israel of God

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico





In the Book of Enoch, and in many associated Biblical, end time prophecies, there are encrypted scriptures that speak of the Holy Angels measuring the people of God both dead and alive. This mystery unfolds into a great revelation of the human connection to the Creator.





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Essential Responder: https://refugetraining.com/products/0...





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