Sleeping Pills - Zolpidem, Ambien or Herbs

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.





http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation





To book a consultation go to my website





www.holisticherbalist.org





0:00 Introduction

0:12 The Problem with Sleeping Pills like Zolpidem or Ambien

2:54 Common side effects of sleeping aids

3:09 Sleep Cycle Disruption

3:37 Cortisol

3:54 Zolpidem

4:31 Herbal Support

5:17 St. John’s Wort

5:28 Essential Oils

5:37 Calcium

5:48 Magnesium

5:58 Diet

6:29 Consultation & More Info



