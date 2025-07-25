MAJOR ESCALATION: Three Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Attacked a U.S. Military Base in SYRIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As expected, after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, life in Syria has not only not improved, but has also deteriorated significantly. The Syrian Alawites in the West, the Druze in the south, and the Kurds in the north of the country continue to demonstrate to the current Syrian authorities their unwillingness to submit to Damascus. All this suggests that the current Syrian authorities are unlikely to be able to preserve the country's unity and sovereignty.............................................................................................................................................
