Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The US is Screaming in ENVY┃Ka-52 'ALLIGATOR' Received The Status Of The World's Best Attack Chopper
channel image
The Prisoner
8605 Subscribers
Shop now
254 views
Published a day ago

While Hollywood and American advertising companies continue their work for the US Defense Department, creating films and commercials where made in US weapons are praised, thereby trying to change people's minds and make them believe that American weapons are the best in the world, brazen Russians continue to prove the opposite and show the world that it is precisely Russian weapons that are the best in the world.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
helicopterka-52russianalligatorchopper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket