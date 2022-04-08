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What the future holds for the West without Russian metals
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43 views • April 08, 2022
RT.
Every action means an equal reaction, and the West is very welcome to experience the full-scale repercussions of imposing sanction after sanction after sanction on Russia, and as global producers give reassurances they will manage to fill the void if more Russian resources are banned - we explain that it’s not that straightforward.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzypzl-what-the-future-holds-for-the-west-without-russian-metals.html
Every action means an equal reaction, and the West is very welcome to experience the full-scale repercussions of imposing sanction after sanction after sanction on Russia, and as global producers give reassurances they will manage to fill the void if more Russian resources are banned - we explain that it’s not that straightforward.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzypzl-what-the-future-holds-for-the-west-without-russian-metals.html
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