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2nd Strike - Channel Will Be Terminated Soon - Need 1000 Subs On My New Backup - Link Below
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130 views • August 03, 2021
https://youtu.be/vVXYMQFQ4uo
Received second strike 8/2/2021 for Mountain Talk Video. They will take this channel down soon so please sub to backup, need 1000 subscribers to Live Stream.
Cant upload for 2 weeks here
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeZ36I1mC1y0qIq7dfOcVg/videos
Received second strike 8/2/2021 for Mountain Talk Video. They will take this channel down soon so please sub to backup, need 1000 subscribers to Live Stream.
Cant upload for 2 weeks here
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeZ36I1mC1y0qIq7dfOcVg/videos
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