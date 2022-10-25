Create New Account
Stop Losing Weight Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10/24/22
Stop Losing Weight Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10/24/22

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/


(800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563  


Air Date: Monday, October 24, 2022

Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing awards he has received over the years. Stating he got an award from the United Nations a lifetime achievement award. Asserting that it's good to be recognized for his lifetime of work.

Pearls of Wisdom

Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers

Nancy has been diagnosed with macular degeneration.

Jerry has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Michi's aunt is losing weight and wants to stop.

