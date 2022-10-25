Stop Losing Weight Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10/24/22
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing awards he has received over the years. Stating he got an award from the United Nations a lifetime achievement award. Asserting that it's good to be recognized for his lifetime of work.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Nancy has been diagnosed with macular degeneration.
Jerry has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.
Michi's aunt is losing weight and wants to stop.
