Cosmic Awareness:001 Universal Laws

A brief description of some of the Universal Laws as given by Cosmic Awareness

Universal Law; Universal Law of One; Universal Law of Love

Universal Law of Mercy; Universal Law of Gratitude; Universal Law of Freedom

Universal Law of Unity; Universal Law of Karma; Universal Law of Justice

Universal Law of Tolerance ; Universal Law of Affection; Universal Law of Awareness;

Universal Law of Free Will

Cosmic Awareness is the Force that expressed Itself through Jesus of Nazareth, the Buddha, Krishna, Mohammed, Edgar Cayce, and other great avatars who served as ‘Channels’ for the ‘Heavenly Father’ and who speaks again today as the world begins to enter the ‘New Age’ of spiritual consciousness and awareness.