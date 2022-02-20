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Dr McCullough Explains That The Vaccines Cause Large Numbers of Deaths.
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114 views • February 20, 2022
Dr McCullough Explains That The Vaccines Cause Large Numbers of Deaths.
https://rumble.com/vve6od-dr-mccullough-explains-that-the-vaccines-cause-large-numbers-of-deaths..html
It is beyond any shadow of doubt the mRNA 'vaccines' are causing a large numbers of deaths.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
In an article by Steve Kirsch he explains Anna Foster is an embalmer with 11 years of experience in Carrollton, MO. In this exclusive interview, she reveals that 93% of her last 30 cases died due to clots from the COVID vaccine.
In late Dec 2019, I predicted almost everything that has happened so far with COVID-19, which put me at odds with most of my physician colleagues. I was able to do so because I was familiar with history and saw many the signs our past mistakes would repeat themselves (for example, The Real Anthony Fauci details how the HIV epidemic was a blueprint for the management of COVID).
What is occurring now in Canada and other places is almost identical to what happened with the smallpox vaccination campaigns over a century ago, and I believe it is critical we understand these lessons from the past and it is vital this message gets out to the Truckers. If you have any way to get this message to them, PLEASE do.
Sources:
******************
On a Mission Podcast: - https://apple.co/34WJQCx
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQGPBb
A Midwestern Doctor: - https://bit.ly/3uKYLuF
Sources:
******************
On a Mission Podcast: - https://apple.co/34WJQCx
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQGPBb
A Midwestern Doctor: - https://bit.ly/3uKYLuF
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Steve Kirsch, Vaccine, Deaths
https://rumble.com/vve6od-dr-mccullough-explains-that-the-vaccines-cause-large-numbers-of-deaths..html
It is beyond any shadow of doubt the mRNA 'vaccines' are causing a large numbers of deaths.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
In an article by Steve Kirsch he explains Anna Foster is an embalmer with 11 years of experience in Carrollton, MO. In this exclusive interview, she reveals that 93% of her last 30 cases died due to clots from the COVID vaccine.
In late Dec 2019, I predicted almost everything that has happened so far with COVID-19, which put me at odds with most of my physician colleagues. I was able to do so because I was familiar with history and saw many the signs our past mistakes would repeat themselves (for example, The Real Anthony Fauci details how the HIV epidemic was a blueprint for the management of COVID).
What is occurring now in Canada and other places is almost identical to what happened with the smallpox vaccination campaigns over a century ago, and I believe it is critical we understand these lessons from the past and it is vital this message gets out to the Truckers. If you have any way to get this message to them, PLEASE do.
Sources:
******************
On a Mission Podcast: - https://apple.co/34WJQCx
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQGPBb
A Midwestern Doctor: - https://bit.ly/3uKYLuF
Sources:
******************
On a Mission Podcast: - https://apple.co/34WJQCx
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3GQGPBb
A Midwestern Doctor: - https://bit.ly/3uKYLuF
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Steve Kirsch, Vaccine, Deaths
Keywords
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