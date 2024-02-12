Big Pharma EXPOSED w/ Dr. John Abramson

MIRRORED from PBD Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neBBdTibVBs&ab_channel=PBDPodcast

Jan 17, 2024

John David Abramson is an American physician and the author of the book "Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It."

Dr. Abramson has worked as a family doctor in Appalachia and in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and has served as chairman of the Department of Family Practice at Lahey Clinic.

Dr. Abramson is a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow and is on the clinical faculty of Harvard Medical School, where he teaches primary care and public health policy.