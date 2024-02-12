Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big Pharma EXPOSED w/ Dr. John Abramson
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3314 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from  PBD Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neBBdTibVBs&ab_channel=PBDPodcast

Jan 17, 2024 

John David Abramson is an American physician and the author of the book "Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It."

Dr. Abramson has worked as a family doctor in Appalachia and in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and has served as chairman of the Department of Family Practice at Lahey Clinic.

Dr. Abramson is a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow and is on the clinical faculty of Harvard Medical School, where he teaches primary care and public health policy.

Keywords
big pharmaexposedpeer reviewed studiesdr john abramson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket