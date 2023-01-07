Create New Account
Kevin McCarthy of California Wins Speaker of the House Vote - 1/7/2023
On the 15th round of voting, Kevin McCarthy of California wins the Speaker of the House with 216 votes to 212 votes for Jefferies of New York with 6 voting present.


Keywords
matt gaetzfreedom caucusmccarthyspeaker vote118th congress

