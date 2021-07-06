© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSING THE REAL STORY BEHIND THE 9/11 ATTACKS, JULY 02, 2021) - PART 3 OF 3
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • July 06, 2021
(Mirrored) All credit goes to Jim Fetzer ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/Swi8Tfhvksyw/
Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D., Joe Olson, P.E., and Mike Harris. Further rounding out the analysis of what really happened on 9/11, Jim explains that Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld announced $2.3 trillion missing from the Pentagon budget the day before (as though he knew something would intervene to wipe it from the consciousness of the public, such that he could waltz into Congress the following day and ask for billions more in defense spending, no questions asked), Joe (on the basis of his vast background as a structural, mechanical, electrical and civil engineer) that WTC-1 and WTC-2 were nuclear demolitions) and Mike Harris complete the discussion of the politics of 9/11, where he has an extensive background in AZ and nationwide. Part 3 of 3.
Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D., Joe Olson, P.E., and Mike Harris. Further rounding out the analysis of what really happened on 9/11, Jim explains that Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld announced $2.3 trillion missing from the Pentagon budget the day before (as though he knew something would intervene to wipe it from the consciousness of the public, such that he could waltz into Congress the following day and ask for billions more in defense spending, no questions asked), Joe (on the basis of his vast background as a structural, mechanical, electrical and civil engineer) that WTC-1 and WTC-2 were nuclear demolitions) and Mike Harris complete the discussion of the politics of 9/11, where he has an extensive background in AZ and nationwide. Part 3 of 3.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.