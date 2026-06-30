Versailles The Grand Palace That Became a Symbol of Collapse

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The Palace of Versailles looked like paradise... but it became a symbol of a kingdom's collapse. 👑✨
What really happened behind those golden halls? Discover the hidden story that changed France forever.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/64mUdY7G2AuJu0KYlVNGp3?si=2c38e6c8463d4c7b
#palaceofversailles
#LouisXIV
#sunking
#frenchhistory
#europeanhistory
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