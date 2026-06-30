Versailles The Grand Palace That Became a Symbol of Collapse

The Palace of Versailles looked like paradise... but it became a symbol of a kingdom's collapse. 👑✨





What really happened behind those golden halls? Discover the hidden story that changed France forever.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/64mUdY7G2AuJu0KYlVNGp3?si=2c38e6c8463d4c7b





#palaceofversailles

#LouisXIV

#sunking

#frenchhistory

#europeanhistory