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UK Column News Christmas Special Review of the Year 18th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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16 views • December 18, 2020
UK Column News Christmas Special Review of the Year 18th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/RRnwAtHFqY0

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Patrick Henningsen and Ian R Crane with today's UK Column News Christmas special!


04:13 - The COVID Numbers

Sources:
**********

OffGaurdian Article 001: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/

OffGaurdian Article 002: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/06/another-10-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/

OffGaurdian Article 003: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/

Vice Article: - https://archive.is/S85Vt

BBC Aricle: - https://archive.is/Qv1qC




10:35 - Behaviour Change Becomes The COVID Goal

Sources:
**********

UKC Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public



14:39 - Masks Are Fantastic Aren't They?




23:00 - Hooray Permanent Social Distancing?

Sources:
*********

Proposed Social Distancing Framework: - https://bit.ly/37vKMNj



24:00 - Vaccines Are Brilliant Too




21:17 - Everything Is COVID Or Not Maybe? Who Knows? It's Vaccines Anyway?

Sources:
**********

BBC Article: -




21:17 - Celebrities Love Vaccines Why Don't You? It's All Fusion Really.

Sources:
**********

Sun Headline: -




24:45 - The Problem With The COVID Global Pandemic Is That You Can't See It In The Statistics?

Sources:
**********

Drosten Interview (Goto 32:48 For His Comments): -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwGcgSDasZ0



31:48 - Mikes Predicts Censorship for 2021



36:27 - Patrick Reviews The Year and Predicts Schwab Cyber Attacks

Sources:
**********

Ice Age Farmer Video: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7jdzaIvviv0x/




46:19 - Alex Thomson Is Secession Coming?

Sources:
**********

Vox Article: - https://archive.is/jr3HM




01:03:16 - Brian Gerrish Reviews The Emergence Of The Stasi State And Predicts A National State of Emergency

Sources:
**********

Capturing Cornwall Video (Go to 13.34 to see the speech and arrest): - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiOdF2Ei2Inf/




01:21:09 - 12 Year Old Cartoonists Proves There Is Hope

Sources
*********

Save Our Rights New Year's Freedom Street Party: - https://saveourrights.uk/event/save-our-rights-new-years-eve-freedom-street-party-protest/
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnumbersstasipsychologicalmaskscelebritiessecessionexpertscyber attackscoronavirussocial distancingsave our rightsbehaviour change
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