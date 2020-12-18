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UK Column News Christmas Special Review of the Year 18th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News Christmas Special Review of the Year 18th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/RRnwAtHFqY0
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Patrick Henningsen and Ian R Crane with today's UK Column News Christmas special!
04:13 - The COVID Numbers
Sources:
**********
OffGaurdian Article 001: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
OffGaurdian Article 002: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/06/another-10-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
OffGaurdian Article 003: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
Vice Article: - https://archive.is/S85Vt
BBC Aricle: - https://archive.is/Qv1qC
10:35 - Behaviour Change Becomes The COVID Goal
Sources:
**********
UKC Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public
14:39 - Masks Are Fantastic Aren't They?
23:00 - Hooray Permanent Social Distancing?
Sources:
*********
Proposed Social Distancing Framework: - https://bit.ly/37vKMNj
24:00 - Vaccines Are Brilliant Too
21:17 - Everything Is COVID Or Not Maybe? Who Knows? It's Vaccines Anyway?
Sources:
**********
BBC Article: -
21:17 - Celebrities Love Vaccines Why Don't You? It's All Fusion Really.
Sources:
**********
Sun Headline: -
24:45 - The Problem With The COVID Global Pandemic Is That You Can't See It In The Statistics?
Sources:
**********
Drosten Interview (Goto 32:48 For His Comments): -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwGcgSDasZ0
31:48 - Mikes Predicts Censorship for 2021
36:27 - Patrick Reviews The Year and Predicts Schwab Cyber Attacks
Sources:
**********
Ice Age Farmer Video: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7jdzaIvviv0x/
46:19 - Alex Thomson Is Secession Coming?
Sources:
**********
Vox Article: - https://archive.is/jr3HM
01:03:16 - Brian Gerrish Reviews The Emergence Of The Stasi State And Predicts A National State of Emergency
Sources:
**********
Capturing Cornwall Video (Go to 13.34 to see the speech and arrest): - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiOdF2Ei2Inf/
01:21:09 - 12 Year Old Cartoonists Proves There Is Hope
Sources
*********
Save Our Rights New Year's Freedom Street Party: - https://saveourrights.uk/event/save-our-rights-new-years-eve-freedom-street-party-protest/
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/RRnwAtHFqY0
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson, Patrick Henningsen and Ian R Crane with today's UK Column News Christmas special!
04:13 - The COVID Numbers
Sources:
**********
OffGaurdian Article 001: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
OffGaurdian Article 002: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/06/another-10-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
OffGaurdian Article 003: -
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
Vice Article: - https://archive.is/S85Vt
BBC Aricle: - https://archive.is/Qv1qC
10:35 - Behaviour Change Becomes The COVID Goal
Sources:
**********
UKC Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public
14:39 - Masks Are Fantastic Aren't They?
23:00 - Hooray Permanent Social Distancing?
Sources:
*********
Proposed Social Distancing Framework: - https://bit.ly/37vKMNj
24:00 - Vaccines Are Brilliant Too
21:17 - Everything Is COVID Or Not Maybe? Who Knows? It's Vaccines Anyway?
Sources:
**********
BBC Article: -
21:17 - Celebrities Love Vaccines Why Don't You? It's All Fusion Really.
Sources:
**********
Sun Headline: -
24:45 - The Problem With The COVID Global Pandemic Is That You Can't See It In The Statistics?
Sources:
**********
Drosten Interview (Goto 32:48 For His Comments): -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwGcgSDasZ0
31:48 - Mikes Predicts Censorship for 2021
36:27 - Patrick Reviews The Year and Predicts Schwab Cyber Attacks
Sources:
**********
Ice Age Farmer Video: -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7jdzaIvviv0x/
46:19 - Alex Thomson Is Secession Coming?
Sources:
**********
Vox Article: - https://archive.is/jr3HM
01:03:16 - Brian Gerrish Reviews The Emergence Of The Stasi State And Predicts A National State of Emergency
Sources:
**********
Capturing Cornwall Video (Go to 13.34 to see the speech and arrest): - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiOdF2Ei2Inf/
01:21:09 - 12 Year Old Cartoonists Proves There Is Hope
Sources
*********
Save Our Rights New Year's Freedom Street Party: - https://saveourrights.uk/event/save-our-rights-new-years-eve-freedom-street-party-protest/
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