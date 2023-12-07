Create New Account
Fake Choice - Right Wing Also Moves to YOUR Ai Enslavement
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 14 hours ago

We unlock the fake right left paradigm that is wings of the same bird include the fake choice of good ai vs. bad ai.    What is inclusive capitalism and why is a Rothchild pushing it with the Vatican, UN and big business.   We demonstrate how we are being herded in groups but the solutions will be the same.    

Keywords
hegelian dialecticproblem reaction solutionorder out of chaosillusion of choicesjwellfirefinal days reportdietetic philosophyfake choice

