Hydroxychloroquine allows viruses to attack cancer cells while leaving healthy cells, healthy
harrier808
Published 18 hours ago

Hydroxychloroquine allows viruses to attack cancer cells while leaving healthy cells, healthy. Seems like information the public deserves to know and makes you wonder why they tried to obscure this data in the study. Certainly would be bad for the cancer industry’s bu$ine$$https://t.me/ICONS2021/103386

politicseventscurrent

