Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/14/22 Easy Fixing Tinnitus And Constipation(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, February 14, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating this isn't over yet as churches and other large gatherings are opening. People aren't wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. Contending there will be more spikes and people eating gluten will be in big trouble. Because the gluten kills the bone marrow inhibiting the body's ability to make white blood cells to fight the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating cocoa butter. Cocoa butter provides nutrients such as vitamin E and good fats. Containing polyphenols that helps reduce inflammation linked to atherosclerosis. Reduces skin inflammation due to fatty acids and boost the immune system.CallersShirley has questions regarding tinnitus and constipation.Carolyn asks Dr. Wallach how many eggs she should eat daily.Carol has questions concerning low oxygen levels she's currently on oxygen.David has a friend who has concerns about the amount of vitamin C in the Youngevity products.