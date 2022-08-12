MUST WATCH: “Uninformed Consent” New COVID-19 Documentary

Watch Matador Films’ new “Uninformed Consent” documentary, presented by Librti.com and Vaccine Choice Canada.





This film takes an in-depth look into the COVID-19 narrative, who’s controlling it, and how it’s being used to inject an untested, often deadly new technology into almost every person on the planet.





Please consider supporting the filmmaker: https://uninformedconsent.ca/





The Press Kit can be downloaded here: https://uninformedconsent.ca/gallery/media_kit.pdf



