MUST WATCH: “Uninformed Consent” New COVID-19 Documentary

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Watch Matador Films’ new “Uninformed Consent” documentary, presented by Librti.com and Vaccine Choice Canada.
This film takes an in-depth look into the COVID-19 narrative, who’s controlling it, and how it’s being used to inject an untested, often deadly new technology into almost every person on the planet.
Please consider supporting the filmmaker: https://uninformedconsent.ca/
The Press Kit can be downloaded here: https://uninformedconsent.ca/gallery/media_kit.pdf