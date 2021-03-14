© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I speak to a Hare Krishna congrigation on the current situation from the world's most ancient Vedic tradition's prophacies behind Covid, after singing some prayers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • March 14, 2021
After singing prayers for around 30 minutes, I address a spiritual congregation, the Hare Krishna people, where I discuss prophecies from the world's most ancient spiritual tradition, talking about the future of our world, which proves that we are heading for a wonderful phase of human history after this dark chapter has been concluded, and this will start to happen from around 2023 onwards, after the cheating and evil has been taken down.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.