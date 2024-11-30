Douglas Macgregor: Americans Will “Have To Forge A New Country Out of the Mess That Has Been Created”!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Douglas Macgregor discusses President Biden's decision to deploy a substantial number of U.S. troops and nuclear assets to Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia. Macgregor analyzes the strategic and global implications of this move, highlighting Putin's final nuclear warning and the potential for catastrophic consequences if diplomacy fails. He underscores the urgent need for de-escalation to avoid a devastating global conflict.
Mirrored - War Echo Zone TV
