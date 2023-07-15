The times and the seasons of the Rapture according to the Bible

The Bible says It is a Sin for Not believing in the Bloodshed by Jesus Christ (John 16:9 KJV)

Repent. Believe in the Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV)

and receive Salvation of your Soul.





https://youtu.be/iZfXD7z7VgI





And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)





Dear friends,

Below are links to book translation titled #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament Please take the time to read and share. I Pray you’ll meet the Lord within the words. Salvation is a free gift but you have to know God's will also by studying His words. Don't stand in front of the Lord empty handed!





English - https://rb.gy/m3njff





Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m





in Christ, Michael 🙏🏼





#KJV #Revelation #kingjamesbible #HolyBible #EndTimes #DayofChrist #Rapture #Tribulation #SecondAdvent #secondcoming #MillennialKingdom #JesusChrist #JesusisGOD #Gospel #GetSaved #Dispensationalism #Apostasy #OneWorldReligion #Salvation #BloodofJesusChrist #Maranatha #Truth #Word #Endtimes #JesusisComing #BibleBeliever #LastDays #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament #Maranatha #GodBlessYou