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We have a secret weapon....one on one with union boss.
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180 views • November 04, 2021
We have a secret weapon...former union boss tells it how it is.
Ladies and gentlemen I give you John Wilson, former President of the CFMEU and Trades Hall Canberra.
John has been part of the upper echelons of trade unions and govt in Australia for decades. He's on the righteous side and does not mix his words.
In this video he talks about the evil which is the family court and how we can win this war.
Please watch.
Ladies and gentlemen I give you John Wilson, former President of the CFMEU and Trades Hall Canberra.
John has been part of the upper echelons of trade unions and govt in Australia for decades. He's on the righteous side and does not mix his words.
In this video he talks about the evil which is the family court and how we can win this war.
Please watch.
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