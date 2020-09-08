© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ruzie maken met Beekwielder.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • September 08, 2020
Beekwielder is in haar eeuwige domheid naar Albertus zijn woonkot geweest, nou en dat vond ene Marijke dan weer niet zo leuk terwijl die ook al aan de deur had gestaan bij weer iemand anders, Marcel en zo gaat het maar door.
Het leuke hiervan is dan weer wel dat ze communiceren via Facebook, zodat we allemaal mee kunnen genieten.
Wat een aso's.
Het leuke hiervan is dan weer wel dat ze communiceren via Facebook, zodat we allemaal mee kunnen genieten.
Wat een aso's.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.