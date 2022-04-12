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[Mirror] A fan meme featuring James O'Keefe of Project Veritas
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20 views • April 12, 2022
If James O'Keefe really told his wife (he's not married yet, so this construct is hypothetical) this... watch what happens...
Courtesy of the very smitten Sat. M. M. Sad https://www.bitchute.com/video/gQgNoPvyGKVx/
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- RETRACTO 358 AlterNet’s David Badash Falsely Labels Veritas “Deception Activists” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL4S1D5qokQ
- PBD Podcast | EP 120 | Project Veritas: James O'Keefe - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hl8atsU5vQ
Courtesy of the very smitten Sat. M. M. Sad https://www.bitchute.com/video/gQgNoPvyGKVx/
~~~~~~~
- RETRACTO 358 AlterNet’s David Badash Falsely Labels Veritas “Deception Activists” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL4S1D5qokQ
- PBD Podcast | EP 120 | Project Veritas: James O'Keefe - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hl8atsU5vQ
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