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Our Leaders Are Out Of Control (MIRRORED)
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812 views • February 14, 2022
Our Leaders Are Out Of Control (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Brittany Pettibone at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7j9GXfyQgrM/
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Get a regular copy on Amazon:
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=Brittany+sellner&qid=1617807511&sr=8-2
Amazon Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1617807630&sr=8-1
Amazon Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner-ebook/dp/B091N2PNNR/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=patriots+not+welcome&qid=1617807668&sr=8-1
🔴 My Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrittPettibone
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/brittpettibone/
Telegram: https://t.me/brittanysellner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brittpettibone/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@brittanysellner
Email: [email protected]
🔴 Mailing Address
Fach 23
1180, Vienna
Austria
🔴 Sources
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10470807/Ottawas-police-chief-says-force-1-500-powerless-end-Canadian-capitals-truckers-blockade.html
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/05/us/justin-trudeau-kneel-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
https://www.foxnews.com/world/justin-trudeau-freedom-convoy-protesters-hateful-rhetoric
https://www.foxnews.com/world/justin-trudeau-freedom-convoy-protesters-hateful-rhetoric
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/8/justin-trudeau-wants-end-canada-truckers-protest
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Brittany Pettibone at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7j9GXfyQgrM/
🔴 Support Me
Donate via my Website: https://brittpettibone.com/support
Donate Cryptocurrency: https://bit.ly/3pEfb2x
Baby Shower Wishlist: https://www.amazon.de/baby-reg/brittany-sellner-november-2021-baden/23BPZXJ4EEPUY
🔴 Get My New Book
Get a signed copy on my website (scroll to bottom of page): https://brittpettibone.com
Get a regular copy on Amazon:
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=Brittany+sellner&qid=1617807511&sr=8-2
Amazon Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1617807630&sr=8-1
Amazon Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner-ebook/dp/B091N2PNNR/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=patriots+not+welcome&qid=1617807668&sr=8-1
🔴 My Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrittPettibone
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/brittpettibone/
Telegram: https://t.me/brittanysellner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brittpettibone/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@brittanysellner
Email: [email protected]
🔴 Mailing Address
Fach 23
1180, Vienna
Austria
🔴 Sources
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10470807/Ottawas-police-chief-says-force-1-500-powerless-end-Canadian-capitals-truckers-blockade.html
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/05/us/justin-trudeau-kneel-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
https://www.foxnews.com/world/justin-trudeau-freedom-convoy-protesters-hateful-rhetoric
https://www.foxnews.com/world/justin-trudeau-freedom-convoy-protesters-hateful-rhetoric
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/8/justin-trudeau-wants-end-canada-truckers-protest
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