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POWERFUL SPEECH: IF YOU THINK THEY CARE, THINK AGAIN! EU PARLIAMENT MEMBER CHRISTINE ANDERSON (MIRRORED)
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907 views • November 07, 2021
POWERFUL SPEECH: IF YOU THINK THEY CARE, THINK AGAIN! EU PARLIAMENT MEMBER CHRISTINE ANDERSON (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7iNAHK4F5KNd/

Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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Show Description: A must see! Powerful Speech by Christine Anderson should get people to think about universal truths about Freedom and People. We need many more leaders like her to speak up to help save your children and grandchildren.

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
freedomvaccinechinasocial crediteumandatesbill gatesmhranhspassportadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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