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EXPOSING CAPITOL CRIMES
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83 views • April 27, 2021
Full Show Description: https://danhappel.com/exposing-capitol-crimes/
The events of January 6, 2021 were clearly part of a well orchestrated plan to marginalize the Trump Administration in it's waning days, and more importantly, to identify many of his staunchest supporters, and to implement a scheme for their disenfranchisement and intimidation. By staging a false flag event for the ill-informed and cognitive dissonant American sheeple, the seventy five or more million Trump supporters who felt that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen, could be silenced, and the election fraud hearings that were scheduled to occur on January 6 were dropped like a hot rock without credible debate by the House or Senate.
The excuse to cancel the election fraud hearings was that a mob of crazed Trump supporters under direct orders by a fascistic and violence prone President Trump descended on the Capitol Building intent on kidnapping, brutalizing and intimidating innocent members of Congress from doing their job; forcing them to hear false evidence that America's cleaner than spotless election process had been compromised. The downstream media had been screaming Trump foul play for the previous 2 months, insisting that there was absolutely no credible evidence supporting President Trump's insistence that election fraud was provable, well documented, and widespread if allowed proper hearings.
Was there video evidence that this whole unseemly event was a setup meant to stop the investigation and debate that was scheduled later in the day? Did Antifa and anti-Trump forces stage the invasion of the Capitol, working with the Capitol Police and some members of congress to paint all Trump supporters as radical despite a long history of non-violence, patriotism, civility and interracial harmony at countless Trump rallies all over America? Why was the downstream media so quick to call the Capitol breach a RIOT when it consistently called the looting, burning, murder and mayhem conducted by Antifa and BLM in cities all over America "peaceful protests"? Why were there no firearms identified or recovered from Trump supporters despite reported murders by gunshot? If violence was the goal, why were Trump supporters videoed trying to stop suspect black-clad individuals intent on breaking windows and causing physical damage at the Capitol? Why did Capitol Police open the gates and invite the crowd through 3 layers of barriers and right into the Capitol Chambers? And what about the video evidence that black clad Antifa agents were changing into Trump (Make America Great) garb in a park near the Capitol prior to the incursion, or please explain the line of black out windowed white passenger vans parked several blocks from the Capitol and escorted by D.C. Police long before the President's speech?
America is currently experiencing the culmination of a century long murder of the constitutional republic in favor of a Marxist/communist/fascistic/feudal technocracy controlled by a powerful few globalist ideologues who see humanity, and especially Christian/American humanity as a blot on the natural world and a perfect target for a massive culling.
The events of January 6, 2021 were clearly part of a well orchestrated plan to marginalize the Trump Administration in it's waning days, and more importantly, to identify many of his staunchest supporters, and to implement a scheme for their disenfranchisement and intimidation. By staging a false flag event for the ill-informed and cognitive dissonant American sheeple, the seventy five or more million Trump supporters who felt that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen, could be silenced, and the election fraud hearings that were scheduled to occur on January 6 were dropped like a hot rock without credible debate by the House or Senate.
The excuse to cancel the election fraud hearings was that a mob of crazed Trump supporters under direct orders by a fascistic and violence prone President Trump descended on the Capitol Building intent on kidnapping, brutalizing and intimidating innocent members of Congress from doing their job; forcing them to hear false evidence that America's cleaner than spotless election process had been compromised. The downstream media had been screaming Trump foul play for the previous 2 months, insisting that there was absolutely no credible evidence supporting President Trump's insistence that election fraud was provable, well documented, and widespread if allowed proper hearings.
Was there video evidence that this whole unseemly event was a setup meant to stop the investigation and debate that was scheduled later in the day? Did Antifa and anti-Trump forces stage the invasion of the Capitol, working with the Capitol Police and some members of congress to paint all Trump supporters as radical despite a long history of non-violence, patriotism, civility and interracial harmony at countless Trump rallies all over America? Why was the downstream media so quick to call the Capitol breach a RIOT when it consistently called the looting, burning, murder and mayhem conducted by Antifa and BLM in cities all over America "peaceful protests"? Why were there no firearms identified or recovered from Trump supporters despite reported murders by gunshot? If violence was the goal, why were Trump supporters videoed trying to stop suspect black-clad individuals intent on breaking windows and causing physical damage at the Capitol? Why did Capitol Police open the gates and invite the crowd through 3 layers of barriers and right into the Capitol Chambers? And what about the video evidence that black clad Antifa agents were changing into Trump (Make America Great) garb in a park near the Capitol prior to the incursion, or please explain the line of black out windowed white passenger vans parked several blocks from the Capitol and escorted by D.C. Police long before the President's speech?
America is currently experiencing the culmination of a century long murder of the constitutional republic in favor of a Marxist/communist/fascistic/feudal technocracy controlled by a powerful few globalist ideologues who see humanity, and especially Christian/American humanity as a blot on the natural world and a perfect target for a massive culling.
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