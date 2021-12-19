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Janus Fauci – The vaccine doesn’t work so let’s mandate it.
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212 views • December 19, 2021
Would you take last year’s flu vaccine? It’s lost its effectivity so now you’re going to force it upon people? The boosters are simply more of the same. Anthony Fauci, along with the mainstream media continues to pressure the researching public into getting a vaccine that does not prevent infection but rather a vaccine that protects you from symptoms. He tells you that the vaccine is useless on one side of his face and on the other side, he’s forcing an inoculation that doesn’t work.
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