BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Are Ruled By Psychopaths & Run By Incompetent Idiots
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • April 15, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco

Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart

Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab

Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList

Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

CNN busted by Project Veritas - https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382000630567469060

This CNN dude is done - https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382062653816856576

More to come on CNN - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/james-okeefe-teases-explosive-second-cnn-video-release-announces-project-veritas-will-sue-cnn-video/

Climate emergency is the new mantra - https://media.patriots.win/post/nm7iqKCG.jpeg

France under chill factor - https://www.freshfruitportal.com/news/2021/04/14/france-declares-ag-disaster-after-spring-frost-hits-fruit-sector/

Biden to give SOTU speech - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/just-speaker-pelosi-invites-joe-biden-address-congress-april-28/

Biden Ukraine extortion - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/04/12/biden-administration-withhold-150-million-of-ukraine-aid-until-ukraine-government-reform-exact-process-democrats-impeached-trump-for/

Newsom voter intimidation - https://thepostmillennial.com/bill-to-reveal-the-names-of-gov-newsoms-recall-petitioners-gains-traction

Youth standing up for rights - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1382091668128600066

Twitter suspends the truth - https://media.patriots.win/post/E2nfzfNR.png

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1382477529550786562


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
cnnnewspsychopathsincompetenceclimate emergency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy