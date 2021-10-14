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Aotelega o mea na maua e le Corona Investigative Committee, 15 Setema 2021
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0 view • October 14, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, o se loia poto masani faʻataʻitaʻi laiseneina i Siamani ma Kalefonia (USA) ma co-faavaeina o le Corona Investigative Komiti. I lenei vitio na ia aoteleina ai sailiiliga a le Komiti i le taimi nei ma iloiloina le tulaga o loʻo i ai nei. "Ana fai na taʻuina mai ia te aʻu lenei mea i le tausaga talu ai, semanu ou te le manatu e mafai. O lenei, ina ua maeʻa ona fesiligia le selau ma selau o tagata atamamai, e manino lava e aunoa ma se masalosalo ma mafai ona faʻamaonia: e leai se taimi e faatatau i le soifua maloloina." (Vitio 40 mins, subtitles Samoa)
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